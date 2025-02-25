Gardening Roundtable at Rockingham Library

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – With more than 110 years of gardening experience between them, Laurel Green and Wendy Regier will share their knowledge and discuss attendees’ gardening challenges at the Gardening Roundtable, on Thursday, March 6, at 5:30 p.m., at the Rockingham Library. People with all levels of gardening experience, including no previous experience, are welcome. Attendees are welcome to share their gardening knowledge and experiences as well.

Though both seasoned gardeners, these two gardeners’ areas of expertise and interest vary. Green’s special expertise is in transforming a standard lawn into a thriving garden. She loves growing her own lettuce seeds. Her favorite thing about gardening is that “there’s always more to learn and try.”

Regier enjoys growing anything she likes to eat, and “perennials and shrubs, peonies, and hydrangeas.” Designing flower and vegetable gardens is her special expertise. Her least favorite thing to do is thinning seeds, “as I feel I’m pulling out friends.”

All library programs are free and open to the public. Another gardening program is coming up this spring. Henry Homeyer will be presenting “Growing Great Flowers: Old Favorites and Lesser-Known Beauties,” on Saturday, April 26, at 2 p.m. For more information, contact programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, call 802-463-4270, or stop by the Rockingham Library, 65 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls.