BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Come one, come all to the Friends of the Rockingham Library Plant Sale, scheduled for June 1, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., at the library, 65 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls. There will be a wide variety of floral, herbal, and vegetable plants this year, as well as gardening books for guidance. And while you’re here, take a peek at the library’s new addition – a seed library. There are big plans for our library soil and hydroponic gardens, too.

The Friends of the Library will also be partnering with the Bellows Falls Woman’s Club to rededicate the grandfather clock that was the club’s gift to the library in 1909. It has recently been brought back to vibrant life thanks to library patron and volunteer Rick Matthews. The rededication will take place at 11:45 a.m., so we can all listen to the noon chimes of our beautiful clock, followed by a reception, with snacks provided by the acclaimed bakers of the woman’s club.