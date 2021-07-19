Fourth Corner Foundation reopens for garden tours

WINDHAM, Vt. – The Fourth Corner Foundation in Windham has reopened public access to three acres of cultivated gardens. This is an opportunity to see unique architecture surrounded by beautiful gardens in all of their summer splendor. Visitors are welcome to wander the grounds unguided any day between the hours of 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Appointments for guided tours can be arranged by phone. Call 802-875-2194.

The Fourth Corner Foundation, 578 Hitchcock Hill Road, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded to support sustainable and environmentally integrated design. Donations are welcome but not required.