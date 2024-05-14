Fletcher Memorial Library hosts seed library

LUDLOW, Vt. – Fletcher Memorial Library, in partnership with the Ludlow Area Community Garden, has started a seed library for our community members. A seed library is a place where community members can get seeds for free. This season, our seed library is full of seeds donated by Burpee Organics – lettuce blends, herbs such as basil, dill, oregano, parsley, and flowers such as nasturtium, moonflower, mina lobata, and morning glory. The library is also sharing “The Vermont Rain Garden Manual, Gardening to Absorb the Storm,” a publication from the UVM Extension Services.

Gardening is known to lighten our mood and lower our levels of stress and anxiety. It is also very gratifying to plant, tend, harvest, and share food and plants you have grown yourself. Gardening is a great way to respond proactively to climate changes and flooding. The library will be hosting several gardening programs this summer, such as container gardening and seed saving, provided by the UVM Master Gardeners local volunteers.

Fletcher Memorial Library is located at 88 Main Street, Ludlow, Vt. Please call 802-228-8921 for more information or with questions. You may also visit our website at www.fmlnews.org.

Stop by the library and get your garden started.