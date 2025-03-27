Chester Townscape Tree and Shrub Sale

CHESTER, Vt. – Chester Townscape’s annual Tree and Shrub Sale has begun. This event offers good-size, proven trees and shrubs at below regular nursery retail prices, to help people beautify their properties. There are six selections offered this year: Snow Showers Weeping Cherry tree with delicate, cascading pink blossoms; dwarf Firelight Tidbit hydrangea, whose long-lasting blossoms progress from lime green, to white, to dark shades of pink; Spice Baby Korean viburnum carlesii, famed for its early, white, highly fragrant flowers; Oso Easy Ice Bay rose, whose frilly white blossoms appear continuously without deadheading; Sunny Boulevard St. John’s-wort, a short shrub that sports bright yellow flowers July-September; and Happy Face potentilla, another short shrub, whose prolific soft orange flowers bloom all summer long through frost.

All specimens are hardy and low-maintenance, feature multiseason interest, and sport beautiful blossoms. Most are native. All appeal to pollinators and/or birds. Any one of these plants would also make a wonderful present. Proceeds from the sale support Chester Townscape’s charitable civic projects, such as the floral pots and bridge boxes that beautify the town for residents and visitors.

Buyers do not have to be Chester residents, but they do have to preorder and pay before April 9, and then pick up the shrubs in early- to mid-May from Main Street in central Chester. For an informative order form that gives details about the shrubs, their botanical names, prices, and where to send the check and order form, please visit www.chestervt.gov/chester-townscape.html, or contact Lillian Willis at 802-875-1340 or lbwillisct@comcast.net.