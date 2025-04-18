Chester Townscape hanging basket orders due April 24

CHESTER, Vt. – Hurry to order hanging baskets filled with your choice of flowers, or to order a large wooden planter on legs for a greater growing area at a raised working height. The order form for both items may be downloaded from www.chestervt.gov/chester-townscape.html. Orders are due by April 24.

Chester Townscape’s (CT) hanging baskets offer flowers in either hot or cool colors designed for either sunny or shady locations. You make the selection to suit your color scheme and location. Perfect for Mother’s Day, or as a treat for you or someone special, the baskets are offered at the same price as last year, and will be ready for pickup at the Chester Information Booth on the Green, on May 10, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. For alternative pickup arrangements, please contact Lynn Russell at 802-875-2707 or chestertownscape@gmail.com.

CT’s large wooden planters were made by a Chester master woodworker and come in two styles: rustic and Victorian. A photo of the styles and information on sizes and construction is on the order form. Free delivery of the planters is provided for locations in Chester and Andover. For further information about the planter materials or delivery, please call 978-500-5805.

The proceeds of these products support Chester Townscape’s beautification projects around Chester, such as the daffodils and subsequent flowers planted along the Brookside Cemetery wall across from the Village Green. Either purchase will brighten your spirits and help you take good advantage of the growing season.