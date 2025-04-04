Chester Townscape extends Tree and Shrub Sale deadline

CHESTER, Vt. – Because snow still lingers in spots in our yards, Chester Townscape has extended the deadline for orders for its 2025 Tree and Shrub Sale to Wednesday, April 16. This event offers good-size trees and shrubs at below regular nursery retail prices, to help people beautify their properties. Choose from six selections offered this spring: Snow Showers weeping cherry tree; Firelight Tidbit hydrangea; Spice Baby viburnum carlesii; Oso Easy Ice Bay white rose; Sunny Boulevard St. John’s-wort; and Potentilla Happy Face orange.

All specimens are hardy and low-maintenance, feature multiseason interest, and sport beautiful blossoms. Most are native. All appeal to pollinators and/or birds. Proceeds from the sale support Chester Townscape’s charitable civic projects, such as the floral pots and bridge boxes that beautify the town for residents and visitors.

Buyers do not have to be Chester residents, but they do have to preorder and pay by April 16, and then pick up the shrubs in early/mid May, from Main Street in central Chester. For an informative order form that gives details about the shrubs, their botanical names, prices, and where to send the check and order form, please visit www.chestervt.gov/chester-townscape.html, or contact Lillian Willis at 802-875-1340 or lbwillisct@comcast.net.