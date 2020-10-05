Chester Townscape bulb sale this weekend

CHESTER, Vt. – Columbus Day Weekend is the time for members of the public to buy from Chester Townscape’s 2020 selection of fantastic bulbs and for those who have already placed their orders to pick up their bulbs. Whether your choice is mixed daffodils, allium purple sensation, summer snowflake, or camassia, you can get these choice bulbs in time to plant this fall for great blooms next spring.

Chester Townscape volunteers will be ready to sell the bulbs, or to give out the orders to people who paid in advance, at the following places and times:

Chester Post Office Friday, Oct. 9, from 12-4 p.m.

Smitty’s Chester Market, Friday, Oct. 9, from 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 10, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Chester Helping Hands Produce Pick-up at Chester-Andover Elementary School, Saturday, Oct. 10, 9-11 a.m.

The bulb fundraiser helps to support Chester Townscape’s community beautification projects, such as the seasonal flower displays in pots and barrels in public places around Chester. Pumpkins, flowering kale, and other decorations are welcoming fall now.