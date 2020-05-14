Chester plant sale May 29-31

CHESTER, Vt. – Generous pots of different healthy perennials, shrubs, and select annuals and vegetables are being prepared for the Chester Plant Sale to be held Friday, May 29 and Saturday, May 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday, May 31, from 1 to 3 p.m., on the side lawn of St. Luke’s Church, 313 Main Street. If any plants are left at the end of the weekend, the sale will continue the following weekend. The perennials come from Vermont gardens, and some special, hardened annuals that are hard to find locally will also be available. The plants offered are top notch and ready to go into the ground without additional hardening.

A group of knowledgeable gardeners has been working to dig, pot, and groom the specimens. A wide variety of large pots with fresh soil and weeded plants await purchase at bargain prices. Some of the favorite offerings are varieties of iris, hosta, daylilies including ever-blooming Stella d’Oro and lighter yellow Happy Returns, perennial geraniums, grasses, ferns, Lamb’s Ears, Shasta Daisy, Black-eyed Susan, Hens & Chicks, Sedum Autumn Joy, coral bells, baptisia, Chinese astilbe, Lady’s Mantle, raspberries, many kinds of herbs, some shrubs, and so much more. The later timing of this annual event allows for larger and more attractive plants – all organized by variety and growing needs on the side lawn of the church.

In addition, there will be earthenware and other decorated pots, Gardener’s Log three-ring notebooks, one-of-a-kind watercolor notecards featuring flowers and birds, homemade jams and preserves, and seasonal produce, such as cut rhubarb. Also present will be knowledgeable gardeners eager to give advice on plants and garden design.

Ask any of last year’s attendees. This plant sale is worth the trip. For this year, because of the coronavirus, people should wear a mask, stay six feet apart, and follow recommended guidelines for safety. For questions, please contact Lillian Willis at 802-875-1340 or lbwillisct@comcast.net.