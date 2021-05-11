Chester Plant Sale May 28-30

CHESTER, Vt. – The annual Chester Plant Sale at St. Luke’s Church, the gray church at 313 Main Street near the Village Green in Chester, Vt., has become a marvelous opportunity for the public to purchase a wide selection of proven, large, healthy, hardy plants at bargain prices.

The sale features numerous perennials well suited to this part of Vermont, herbs, raspberry plants, dahlia tubers, different varieties of hosta and daylilies, and some special annuals and propagated shrubs, plus homemade preserves, fresh rhubarb, a loose-leaf gardening journal, and one-of-a-kind pastel notecards of birds and flowers. The well-groomed plants will have helpful labels and flower photos that will make garden additions easy; and experienced gardeners will be on hand to give advice about planting and garden design.

The sale will run Friday, May 28 and Saturday, May 29, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., both days, and Sunday, May 30, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The later timing of the annual event allows for larger and more attractive plants – all organized by kind and growing needs on the side lawn of the church.

If you have perennials on your property that you would like to contribute or if you have plants to suggest, or need more information, please contact Lillian Willis at 802-875-1340 or lbwillisct@comcast.net.