CCCD Farm Equipment Rental Program new offerings and Field Day

WALPOLE, N.H. – The Cheshire County Conservation District (CCCD) is proud to continue to offer its fleet of farm rental equipment to the agricultural community for another growing season. This is a valuable cost-saving service to local growers that supports the CCCD’s mission of improving soil quality and management through the conservation and responsible use of natural and agricultural resources.

The CCCD is now accepting reservations for rentals of their 7-foot Esch no-till drill, 12-foot Esch no-till drill, Aerway aerator, roller crimper, woodash/lime spreader, subsoiler, onion topper, soil Steamer, no-till vegetable transplanter, BCS walk-behind tractor, and penetrometer.

The CCCD is excited to announce the availability of new rental equipment in 2025. New equipment includes: Stoltzfus BMS 5010 spreader, woodlot management tools, BCS spreader implement, and pollinator habitat establishment tools.

More information, including rental agreements, manuals, and videos, can be found on the CCCD website, www.cheshireconservation.org. For more information about these programs, or to reserve farm rental equipment, please contact 603-904-3011 or email info@cheshireconservation.org.

Join Cheshire County Conservation District, UNH Extension staff, NRCS staff, the Connecticut River Watershed Farmers Alliance (CRWFA), and farmers to see equipment in action and learn about CCCD’s equipment rental program on Wednesday, April 16 (snow date April 23), from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., at the Cheshire County Farm on River Road, Westmoreland, N.H. Please note that the River Road Bridge north of the County Farm is closed; the farm can be accessed via Partridge Brook Road off of Route 63. Learn how other farmers have utilized equipment on their land, and ask questions. Light refreshments will be provided. Eligible for two pesticide applicator credits for interested parties. Registration is required, at www.cheshireconservation.org/event-details/equipment-field-day.

All pieces of equipment, except for the BCS tractor, can be reserved at any time. The BCS tractor is only available to those who have attended a BCS tractor training. The Cheshire County Conservation District (CCCD), in partnership with UNH Cooperative Extension and the National Center for Appropriate Technology (NCAT) Northeast, and Antioch University New England’s Community Garden Connections ,will host a BCS tractor taining, from on Monday, April 28, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., at the Cheshire County Farm, located on River Road in Westmoreland, NH.

Registration is required, at www.cheshireconservation.org/event-details/bcs-tractor-training-2.

For questions or assistance in registration, email info@cheshireconservation.org, or call 603-904-3011.