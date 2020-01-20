CCCD accepting orders for 2020 conservation plant sale

WALPOLE, N.H. – The Cheshire County Conservation District is currently accepting orders for its annual Conservation Plant Sale. This year, the district continues their partnership with Fedco of Maine to bring a wide range of top-quality plants. Order deadline is Feb. 28, 2020.

Many of the species offered are native, attractive to pollinators, and drought resistant. For this reason, they are healthy, hardy plants adapted to our local growing conditions and beneficial to both the grower and wildlife. Once established, they require less watering, fertilizers, and pesticides, saving you time and money.

To view the Fedco catalog and print order forms, visit the CCCD website at www.cheshireconservation.org/plant-and-seed-sales.

The Conservation District must receive all orders and payments no later than Feb. 28, 2020. Checks should be made out to “CCCD” and mailed to 11 Industrial Park Dr., Walpole, NH 03608. Hard copy catalogs available upon request. Customers should plan to pick up their orders at the Plant Sale Pick-Up Day, scheduled for April 25, 2020, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Alyson’s Orchard in Walpole.

All proceeds of the plant sale help to cover operating costs of the CCCD and will benefit conservation efforts in Cheshire County. Thus, in addition to improving your landscape, you are helping fund conservation projects in your local community. For more information and to receive order forms or hard copy catalogs, contact the Conservation District office at 603-756-2988 ext.3011 or send an email to lola@cheshireconservation.org.