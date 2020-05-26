CAVENDISH, Vt. – The annual Cavendish Historical Society Plant Sale will take place Saturday, May 30, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., in front of the museum building on Route 131 in Cavendish village. Early bird special will be Friday, May 29, from 6 p.m. -7 p.m. Masks are required along with social distancing.

A variety of perennials – hosta, bleeding heart, coneflower etc. – will be available along with a limited number of vegetable and herb containers. For more information, call 802-226-7807 or email margocaulfield@icloud.com.