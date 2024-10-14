‘Button Up Vermont’ prepares homes for winter

REGION – The best time to weatherize your home for a warm, comfortable, and more affordable winter is today. That’s the message from dozens of partners involved with the annual “Button Up Vermont” campaign, which launched on Oct. 1. Homes that have needed repairs to “button up” can now get up to an additional $15,000 through a new home repair program that prepares homes to be weatherized.

Button Up Vermont encourages Vermonters to get their homes ready for winter with rebates and resources that make “buttoning up” any home more accessible and affordable. This year, the campaign launches alongside a new home repair offer to address underlying issues in a home that need to be fixed before weatherization can happen. Up to $15,000 for improvements is available to homeowners through the new home repair program.

The home repair program is available to low- or moderate-income homeowners planning to weatherize. All repair projects must be deemed necessary as part of a planned weatherization project in a home, including manufactured homes. Homes served by Burlington Electric or Vermont Gas Systems are not eligible for the home repair offer.

Many home repairs are eligible, like roof repair, ventilation and ductwork, asbestos/vermiculite remediation, window repair/replacement, foundation repair, plumbing, siding/sheathing, and more. Any contractor can install or complete home repair measures, including members of the Efficiency Excellence Network of independent contractors, a list of whom can be found at www.efficiencyvermont.com/find-contractor-retailer.

For full details, see www.efficiencyvermont.com/rebates/list/home-repair.

After repairs, the next step to “button up” a home is a weatherization project. Efficiency Vermont’s Home Performance with Energy Star rebate offers 75% of project costs back, up to $9,500. Vermont Gas Systems also offers weatherization rebates. Income-eligible households can also get free weatherization from the state’s Weatherization Assistance Programs, which can be found at www.dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/weatherization.

Telltale signs a home has opportunities to button up include drafts even when the heat is on (a sign that cold air is leaking in and heat is leaking out), snow melting unevenly on a roof (indicating an attic in need of air sealing and insulation), and icicles or ice dams forming on a rooftop from escaping heat.

“Buttoning up is one of the best ways to make a home more comfortable year-round—and making essential home repairs is a great first step,” said Peter Walke, Efficiency Vermont’s managing director. “Once a home is ready, air sealing and insulating as part of a weatherization project means a warmer home that uses less energy – and lower energy bills for years to come.”