Athens fourth annual plant sale

ATHENS, Vt. – The Athens Brick Meetinghouse Committee, in conjunction with the Athens Historic Preservation Society, will hold our fourth annual plant sale Saturday, May 29, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., at the 1817 Brick Meetinghouse in Athens, Vt.

After over a year and a long winter living with a global pandemic, we relish the idea of this annual outdoor spring event come the end of May. Visitors will find a variety of perennials, annuals, and vegetable seedlings, as well as delightful garden-related raffle prizes. Once again, the plant sale will be outdoors on the Meetinghouse lawn with plenty of safe social distancing and no need for person-to-person contact. Experienced gardeners from the Athens Area Garden Club will be there to answer questions and offer gardening advice.

The Athens Brick Meetinghouse is historically significant to the Windham County region of Vermont, and particularly the 12 surrounding towns that comprised the “Old Athens Circuit” – Grafton, Rockingham, Townshend, Londonderry, Weston, Chester, Acton, Springfield, Landgrove, Windham, Putney, and Mount Holly. Circuit preachers from Athens traveled out to these towns to perform religious services. Quarterly camp meetings with the Methodist congregants from these towns often lasted two days at the Athens Meetinghouse, which was known as the “Mother Church.”

This national historic landmark, located at 2 Meetinghouse Rd. just off Route 35, will be open for viewing the Meetinghouse sanctuary and vestibule during this May 29 event. All proceeds go to support ongoing efforts to preserve this historic gem. Donations made to the Athens Historic Preservation Society are fully tax-deductible and will support ongoing efforts to preserve the Meetinghouse.

For more information or to make plant or other donations, contact Sherry Maher at 802-869-2141 or email at athensmeetinghouse1817@gmail.com, or follow Athens Meetinghouse on Facebook.