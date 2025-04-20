SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Tuesday, April 29, at 5:30 p.m., join Kate Fellows, a Vermont Master Gardener Intern, for a 40-minute presentation, “An Introduction to Invasive Backyard Species.” We’ll explore six invasive species in Vermont. During this session, she’ll discuss native alternatives that can help support local ecosystems and reduce the spread of invasive species. You’ll also learn why your efforts to combat these invasives are crucial for maintaining the health of Vermont’s natural habitats.

To sign up for a reminder, visit www.springfieldtownlibrary.org/calendar.