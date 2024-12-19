Yuletide Sing-along at historic Rockingham Meeting House

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – The Rockingham Historic Preservation Commission invites the twin-state community to yuletide caroling at the historic Rockingham Meeting House, on Sunday, Dec. 22, at 1 p.m.

“We believe that this beautiful, historic building is the perfect place to celebrate this special time of year and bring our community together,” said Walter Wallace, commission coordinator. “As the meetinghouse is the one of the most authentic colonial-era meetinghouse examples in America, please dress warmly, as it has no heat except the warmth of our hearts and a good wool sweater and blanket.”

For more information, contact Walter Wallace at clg@rockbf.org.

Song lyric sheets will be provided. Celebratory cider and donuts will be offered. For further information, contact the Rockingham Historic Preservation Commission 802-463-3964, extension 1112.