Yuletide Caroling at Historic Rockingham Meeting House

Bellows Falls, Vt. – The Rockingham Historic Preservation Commission invites the twin-state community to Yuletide caroling at the Historic Rockingham Meeting House, Dec. 18 at 1 p.m. A prelude to the caroling will include a short holiday organ concert on the Meeting House’s 1890 Estey organ. Cookies will be provided by Lisai’s Market and cider from Allen Brothers.

“We believe that this beautiful, historic building is the perfect place to celebrate this special time of year and bring our community together.” said Walter Wallace, Commission coordinator. “As the Meeting house is the one of the most authentic colonial-era Meeting House examples in America, please dress warmly as it has no heat except the warmth of our hearts and a good wool sweater!”

Song lyric sheets will be provided. For further information contact The Rockingham Historic Preservation Commission 802-591-0831