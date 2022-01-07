Winners of the Ludlow Festival of Lights announced

LUDLOW, Vt. – The results from the first annual Ludlow Festival of Lights, a Vermont tradition in the making, are in! Businesses and residents used their creative talents to provide a festive holiday atmosphere for Ludlow residents and visitors.

The Winners are:

Best Commercial Entry: The Ludlow Community Center.

Best Residential Entry: Ryan, Courtney, and Julia McGuire.

The Festival of Lights certainly had a noticeable impact on our community with many making obvious extra efforts in their holiday light decorations and creating a warm and inviting spirit to our community. Thanks to everyone who participated.

We look forward to seeing the Ludlow Festival of Lights grow in the future!