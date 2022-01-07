Winners of the Ludlow Festival of Lights announced

Commercial Winner, The Ludlow Community Center. Photo provided

LUDLOW, Vt. – The results from the first annual Ludlow Festival of Lights, a Vermont tradition in the making, are in! Businesses and residents used their creative talents to provide a festive holiday atmosphere for Ludlow residents and visitors.

The Winners are:

Best Commercial Entry: The Ludlow Community Center.

Best Residential Entry: Ryan, Courtney, and Julia McGuire.

The Festival of Lights certainly had a noticeable impact on our community with many making obvious extra efforts in their holiday light decorations and creating a warm and inviting spirit to our community. Thanks to everyone who participated.

We look forward to seeing the Ludlow Festival of Lights grow in the future!

Residential Winner, Ryan, Courtney, and Julia McGuire. Photo provided

 

 

