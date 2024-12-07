Wilder Memorial Library Christmas crafts

WESTON, Vt. – The Wilder Memorial Library in Weston is presenting two workshops this week to bring joy to the holiday season. On Thursday, Dec. 12, at 2 p.m., adults are invited to make Old World ornaments with art teacher Casey Junker Bailey. Bailey will share her collection of ornaments gathered during travels in Europe, then show you how to make your own kindness elves, pinecone gnomes, and Renaissance angels. The workshop is free of charge, and all materials are provided.

On Saturday, Dec. 14, at 10:30 a.m., children are invited to a gift making workshop with the art teacher. Bailey will provide all materials and instruction for making keepsake ornaments and presents for family and friends. The workshop is free of charge and appropriate for children of all ages. For more information, and to sign up for workshops, contact FrontPorchWilder@gmail.com.