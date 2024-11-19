Weston’s 43rd annual Christmas Bazaar

WESTON, Vt. – If you have chosen to spend your Thanksgiving weekend amidst the tranquility and stark beauty of Vermont’s “stick season,” it doesn’t mean you don’t have access to a superior shopping experience. On Friday and Saturday, Nov. 29 and 30, Weston’s Christmas Bazaar will again take place for its 43rd year. Over those years, the level of merchandise has evolved from trinkets to treasures. The hours are 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., and, as always, there is no admission charge.

In 2024, the bazaar will again take place at the Walker Farm Theater, located on the east side of Route 100, on the north edge of Weston Village, while the regular venue, the Weston Playhouse, remains closed for repairs from the disastrous 2023 floods. We thank the Weston Theater Company for the use of this lovely space in the interim. Proceeds from the bazaar will be applied to help fund the restoration of the playhouse, which is proceeding.

Walker Farm will be full of vendors both days; all are local or regional artisans with their skills on display. There’s lots of merchandise that is Christmas-related – gifts (including for yourself), decorations, and beautiful wreaths. Artisanal food vendors will offer everything from honey and jam to Christmas shortbread. You’ll find lots of winter clothing items, Vermont artwork and jewelry, as well as health and wellness products. It’s the gift shopping equivalent of “farm to table” in a delightful Vermont village.

There will be a raffle with prizes that include a $200 gift certificate to the Vermont County Store, a mystery prize to be revealed, and everybody’s favorite, Vendor’s Choice, one item donated by each vendor, winner take all.

Lunch will be available from Junior’s popular food truck, with hot foods and “hand-helds,” as well as lighter items on the menu.

Black Friday? Make it Green (Mountain) Friday and come to the Weston Christmas Bazaar. Enrich your Christmas gift list with the work of country artisans, not just the standard fare of Walmart and Amazon. You’ll be glad you did.