Troop 252 “Does a Good Turn”

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Troop 252, in collaboration with VFW Post 771 and Elks Lodge #1560, prepared for Memorial Day by heading out to Summer Hill, Oakland, and St. Mary’s cemeteries, and decorated over 400 graves of men and women who have served our country. At each grave, a flag was placed in either a holder, or in the ground in front of the head stone of those U.S. service members who served in all wars and conflicts.

It was an impressive sight, row after row of service members’ graves all bearing the American flag flying proudly in front of them. Many thanks to the scouts and their families who donated a couple of hours of their time to show their appreciation for those brave men and women who have protected our freedom, sometimes with their lives.