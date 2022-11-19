Tree of Rememberance

LUDLOW, Vt. – It’s that time of year when the GFWC Okemo Valley Womens’ Club lights up the Tree of Remembrance in Veterans Park in Ludlow. Come to Veterans Park on Nov. 25 at 5:30 p.m. and help lite the Tree of Remembrance and sing a few carols. The tree is an opportunity for people to remember loved one by donating to the GFWC Okemo Valley Womens’ Club. Our main project is a scholarship for a senior in Ludlow, Cavendish, Proctorville, or Mount Holly.

Names of persons remembered will be listed periodically in the Vermont Journal throughout the campaign, from Thanksgiving to Presidents week in February.

Please open your hearts and your pocketbooks and support our deserving students. Donations and your list of names should be submitted to Fran Derlinga, P.O. Box 804, Grantham, NH 03753, with a check payable to GFWC Okemo Valley Women’s Club.

Hope to see you at the tree lighting.