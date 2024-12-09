Toys for Tots dropoff at Benson’s Chevrolet

LUDLOW, Vt. – Benson’s Chevrolet is excited to be a Toys for Tots dropoff location. Bring a new, unwrapped toy to our dealership to help brighten a child’s Christmas.

We are proud to support this program. Help us fill a truck with books, toys, clothing, and more this holiday season.

There is no greater joy than a child receiving a Christmas gift on Christmas Day. Drop off unwrapped items to us at Benson’s Chevrolet Inc., 25 Pond Street, Ludlow, Vt.

We will be collecting toys for children in need in our area until Dec. 23. Donated items can be children’s clothing, toys, books, bikes, games, and craft projects to name just a few. The toys collected are given to those in need during the holidays. We sincerely appreciate your contribution. We are open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.; and Saturday, 8 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

If you have any questions, please contact Kim Lampert at 802-228-4000. We hope that you can help make a child’s Christmas Day be enjoyable by donating a toy to a good cause.