Tis the most wonderful time of the year

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – The Kurn Hattin Homes’ holiday celebrations began with beautiful trees from Christmas Trees of Vermont and decorating activities. The annual holiday luncheon and children’s performance always gets everyone in the holiday spirit. The children have fun with the request to, “Dress like you work in Santa’s workshop,” “Dress like a Christmas character,” and “Holiday pajama day.” The children also learn about and include Hanukkah, the Solstice, and Kwanzaa in their celebrations. The community is very generous to the children with donations of all kinds including items for the holiday bazaar. The children can use their Caught Being Good (CBG) coupons in lieu of cash to purchase items for gifts. There are special gifts of caroling (Landmark College), and for over 80 years the Vermont Academy students, who act as mentors to the younger children, provide gifts. To the children’s delight, Chester Rotary Club arranges for Santa and his entourage to visit.

Then, prior to the cottage Christmas parties, and an encore holiday performances for families, the children celebrate Night of Giving. During this enchanted evening, the children share how they are giving back to others and what it means to them.

From Kurn Hattin Homes to your home, happy Holidays!