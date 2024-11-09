St. Luke’s wreath workshop early bird discount

CHESTER, Vt. – Reserve your place now for the Wreath-Decorating Workshops scheduled for Nov. 21-23, in Willard Hall at St. Luke’s Church, 313 Main Street (Route 11 West) in Chester, Vt. Those who register and pay by Friday, Nov. 16, may take advantage of a discount. Since the number of wreaths and workshop sessions is limited, participants must register early to ensure both a wreath and their choice of workshop.

Choose from one of eight different workshops: Thursday Nov. 21, 9-10:30 a.m., 1-2:30 p.m., or 6:30-8 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 22, 9-10:30 a.m., 1-2:30 p.m., or 6:30-8 p.m.; and Saturday, Nov. 23, 9-10:30 a.m. or 1-2:30 p.m. Each session will offer all the essentials to create a very personal, one-of-a-kind wreath. Men and women are welcome to come alone, or register with a friend or group, and participants are encouraged to bring clippers and glue guns if they have them.

At the workshops, participants choose from an array of especially collected greens, berries, nuts, and other natural materials, bows, and different embellishments that they would like to add to their premade evergreen wreath. Wire, glue guns, and other supplied equipment will make the decorating easy and successful.

To take advantage of the early-bird discount on the fee per wreath, register and pay by Saturday, Nov. 16. Checks should be made out to St. Luke’s Church, designated in the memo line for the Wreath Workshop, and mailed to Lillian Willis at P.O. Box 318, Chester, VT 05143. For additional information, registration, or a flier you could email to a friend, please contact Lillian Willis at 802-875-1340 or lbwillisct@comcast.net. The workshops will benefit both the church and the Chester Conservation Committee’s youth environmental-camp scholarships.