SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Rotary Club will be holding a Stuff-a-Truck event on Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. in the Springfield Shopping Plaza, to benefit the Springfield Family Center Food Shelf. Please come and grab a bag and fill it with non-perishable food items or personal care products to help those in need this holiday season. The Rotary Club will be set up near Shaw’s in the plaza.