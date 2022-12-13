Springfield Garden Club Applauds 2022 ‘Festival’ Sponsors

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Garden Club would like to thank the civic minded members, sponsors, and guests who made the 28th Annual Festival of Trees a huge success. If you missed the event on Nov. 18, you can still view the trees and trimmings through Jan. 6 at the Great Hall, 100 River Street in Springfield. The theme this year is “Have a Holly Jolly Christmas” and Santa and his sleigh are center stage.

The club appreciates the following local businesses who provided and decorated a tree: Claremont Savings Bank, Dragonfly Designs, Gallery at the VAULT, Great Hall Handcrafters, HB Energy Solutions, Springfield Hospital, Tina’s Hallmark, the Town of Springfield, and Springfield High School. This year’s tree winner was HB Energy Solutions.

The garden club is grateful to the members and spouses who made the event possible as well as Ted Foster, 100 River Street Building Manager, who always provides enthusiastic assistance. Thank you to artist, Dan O’Donnell, for designing the invitation again this year. The club would also like to thank Black Rock Steakhouse for the delicious appetizers and cheerful service. And thanks to the many garden club members who donated hors d’oeuvres and creative raffle baskets.

The club would like to acknowledge the following list of sponsors who gave a private or corporate donation, or a Silent Auction Item: Barbara Sanderson, Beardsley Inc., Biben’s Home Center, Shirley Cooper, Carol Eramo, Christopher A. Fauver DDS, David King, Crown Point Country Club, Davis Memorial Chapel, David, Courtney and Sophia Lihatsh, Dragonfly Designs, Edgar May Recreation Center, HB Energy Solutions, Images Hairstyling Salon, ImageTek MFG, IVEK, David King, Patricia Martin, Lori Muse, Robert O’Brien Watercolors, Silverwood Gallery, Randy Adams, Beth Rigel-Gregg, Smokeshire Design, Springfield Family Eye care, Springfield Housing Authority, Springfield Pharmacy, Steve Greene, Tina’s Hallmark, Twin State Psychological Services, Vermont Timberworks, Vittum Plumbing and Heating, Von Bargen Jewelers, Harriet and Lyle Wood, Willow Farm Pet Services, and Woodbury Florist. Merry Christmas and a Happy Holidays to all.