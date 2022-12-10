Springfield Downtown Holiday Program

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce and Springfield On The Move are so grateful for all of the people and organizations that contributed to making the Downtown Holiday Program a huge success.

We would like to give a shoutout to the fabulous HB Energy Elves for their tremendous work on the tree, light poles, and Santa’s house. We’d like to give another warm thank you to the Graham Family of Springfield, Vt. for their donation of the stunning tree.

Thank you to the awesome Jessica Martin & Springfield On The Move for organizing the sticker map and window decorating contest and to all of the people and businesses who participated in bringing festive cheer to downtown Springfield.

Thanks to Alpha Delta Kappa, Springfield Senior Center Knit Wits, SOM volunteers, and the Town of Springfield.

Shoutout to Chamber Board volunteers Marlo Mora of Mascoma Bank and Jerry Farnum of State Farm.

The music on the Main St. speakers was provided by Lawrence & Wheeler, A Division of The Richards Group. The Springfield Community Band also serenaded us with live music prior to Santa’s arrival.

Claflin Family Food was located at the entrance to Comtu Cascade Park with yummy food.

We appreciate Springfield Food Co-op for sharing their parking lot for this annual community celebration, and the Springfield Fire Department and Springfield Police Department for delivering Santa safely to the event.

And of course, we are so thankful for Santa for making the time during his busy season to visit.

Thank you to all the kiddos and their grown-ups for braving the chilly air and joining in the celebration. Best wishes for a safe and happy holiday season and we hope to see you on the first Friday in Dec. 2023!! Please visit our blog for more photos at www.springfieldvt.com