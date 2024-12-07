Springfield Christmas Farmers Market

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – As you welcome the holidays, stop in at the Christmas Farmers Market on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., at the United Methodist Church in downtown Springfield, Vt.

We offer natural meats, free-range eggs, artisan breads, holiday pies and baked goods, custom-designed batik clothing and accessories, beeswax candles, honey, delicately crafted gifts from locally sourced woods, fabric arts and yarn creations, jewelry, tiles, jams, jellies, pickles, relishes, original art, and a full range of maple products.

You’ll find all the necessities for holiday gifting and entertaining, so don’t forget to stop in.