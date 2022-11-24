SAPCC’s “Santa’s Workshop” event bringing magic to the season

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Saturday, Dec. 10, the Springfield Area Parent Child Center (SAPCC) will be transforming their center at 80 Jack and Jill Lane in North Springfield into a Christmas wonderland where children will get to tour “Santa’s Workshop,” guided by friendly elves. Each child will get a gift bag to fill with all sorts of special surprises along the way. They will build their very own toy, hear a Christmas story, and visit with Santa. There will be cocoa, cookies, personalized letters from Santa, and a wonderful holiday gift shop.

Tickets are now on early bird special for $20 per child through Thanksgiving. Accompanying adults are free. Visit www.sapcc-vt.org for more information and to purchase tickets. Please choose a time slot as limited groups of children and their caregivers will be moving throughout the building to see, participate, and enjoy this magical event.

Santa’s Workshop is sponsored by Mascoma Bank, Willow Farm Pet Services, the North School Preservation Society, and Indelible Inc. All proceeds will support the important work of the Springfield Area Parent Child Center, which builds bridges of support for thousands of children, families, and caregivers in our region every year.

For more information, visit the Springfield Area Parent Child Center Facebook page or website, call 802-886-5242 or send an email to sapcc@sapcc-vt.org.