SAPA TV seventh annual Public Domain Christmas

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – SAPA TV, the Springfield area’s public access TV station, will once again run 24 hours of Christmas movies and short subjects, from 7 p.m. Christmas Eve to 7 p.m. Christmas Day.

Viewers in Springfield, Weathersfield, Chester, and in Charlestown, N.H., are welcomed to spend the day with 1964’s “Santa Claus Conquers the Martians,” the 1959 Mexican production “Santa Claus,” and a host of classic cartoons, all of which have entered the public domain.

The marathon will run on SAPA’s Public Channel (Comcast 1077, VTel 160), while local Christmas programming will air at the same time on SAPA’s Government/Educational Channel (Comcast 1087, VTel 161). Wednesday religious programs will air at their usual times, but on the Gov/Ed Channel.

Viewers outside SAPA’s service area can watch online with SAPA’s live stream at www.sapatv.org.