Santa’s Workshop Fundraiser for SAPCC a festive success

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Christmas arrived early at Springfield Area Parent Child Center this year and it was a huge success. On Saturday, Dec. 10, the center opened their doors to over 200 people who had purchased all of the available tickets, which had been on sale since early November.

The center was completely transformed into a winter wonderland where families got to tour “Santa’s Workshop.” Children built their own toy and received a gift bag to fill with surprises discovered around the workshop. Volunteer elves led the way through the magical tour which included a narration of “’Twas the Night Before Christmas.” The highlight, of course, was a special visit from Santa Claus himself. Finally, families enjoyed cookies and cocoa, and picked up some special gifts at SAPCC’s Christmas gift shop.

This event would not have been possible without the support of our generous sponsors: Mascoma Bank, Willow Farm Pet Services, the North School Preservation Society, and Indelible Inc. Special thanks to the volunteers and SAPCC staff who worked tirelessly to bring this magical event to the community. SAPCC raised over $5000, which will go toward building bridges of support for children, families, and caregivers in southern Windsor and northern Windham counties.