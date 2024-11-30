Rockingham Library Cookbook Club Cookie Exchange

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Rockingham Free Public Library invites cooking and baking enthusiasts to the December Cookbook Club Cookie Exchange. On Monday, Dec. 9, at 5:30 p.m., bring at least a dozen cookies from your favorite cookie recipe – or multiple recipes – and a container to bring home cookies. We’ll sample and share our favorite cookies and recipes, and everyone will leave with an assortment of cookies to enjoy at home.

The club meets every other month, and is free to join. Cooks of all skill levels and ages are welcome. For more information, email youthservices@rockinghamlibrary.org, call 802-463-4270, visit the library online at www.rockinghamlibrary.org, or in person at 65 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.