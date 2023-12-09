River Artisans Cooperative Holiday Raffle

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – River Artisans Cooperative on The Square in Bellows Falls has just launched their annual holiday raffle. The store, which offers a wide range of locally made art and hand crafted items, is the perfect place to shop for unique Vermont-made gifts. The raffle offers multiple items, so there are lots of chances to win. Tickets will be sold now through Dec. 21, when the drawings will give lots of lucky people items which they can enjoy or use as holiday presents. Tickets are priced as single tickets, sets of three, or sets of seven. The grand prize is a $100 gift certificate for using in the shop. You can catch a glimpse of what’s on offer in the co-op window.

The cooperative is a member-run organization that allows local artists and craftspeople to sell their creations locally. As a nonprofit, the raffle supports the shop’s presence in the community.

You can do your shopping this December during expanded hours. For shoppers looking for gifts and items made in Vermont, we’re the place to come. The shop is located at 28 Village Square in Bellows Falls. For more information, visit www.riverartisanscooperative.com or call 802-591-2085.