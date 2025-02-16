Okemo Valley Women’s Club Tree of Remembrance a success

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Women’s Club (OVWC) annual Tree of Remembrance fundraiser was a success. Thanks to the generosity of OVWC members and the community, over $1,450 was raised to support local scholarships and community initiatives. A special thank-you goes to Ludlow Electric, for their time and support in stringing and taking down the lights on the trees in Ludlow and Cavendish.

The Tree of Remembrance shines brightly in memory of the following loved ones, who are always in our hearts: Helen Bates, Oscar Beckman, Nellie Beckman, Helen Ballard Bernard, Earl and Edris Bonneau, Harley and Ida Bragg, Harold and Mary Bragg, Dick Brazil, Evelyn Bryant, Kim Bryant, Oscar and Margarite Bryant, Roy and Marie Bryant, Stanley and Francis Bryant, Walter Camara, Peter Connor, Lane Danyow, Ellsworth and Dorothy Davis, Roy and Leta Davis, Kathleen Dever, George and Ethelyn Dever, Suzette Durgin, Sharon Faircloth, Paul Fehrenbach, Helen Garvey, Regis (Pat) Garvey, Leonard Gendron, Ben Gottlieb, Richard and Jean Hassett, Rita Higgins, Brian Hodgeman, Leta Hudgings, Donna Imler, Andy and, Sarah Jaskey, Armas and Alma Jaskey, Susan Jaskey, Jack Kemp, Carol Sullivan Kuk, George and Eileen Laber, Dexter Lockwood, George and Rose Macintyre, Anne and Iggy Matulonis, George and Violet Matulonis, Anna McKinney, Mr. and Mrs. J. R. McLean Sr., Aaron W. McNabb, Elizabeth Merrill, Edwin Merrill, Shirley Perkins Merrinel, Paula Messina, Don Moore, Judson and Virginia Nelson, Ernest Noll, Melba Noll, Emma Noll, Art O’Hare, James Parker, Mary Lou and Charles Parker, Ellen Parrish, Tony Pickowitz , George and Lillian Reckow, Helen and Laval Remy, Gardner and Laura Ripley, Donald and Carole Robert, Kelley Sanderson, Ronald Schauster, Allyn and Helen Seward, Leon and Mary Shabbott, Shirley Snow, Carolyn Spaulding, David Stearns, Mike and Betty Stone, Doris Stowell, Ed Stowell, Joy Stowell, Daryl Stowell, Bunny and Richard Strong, Donald and Vera Sullivan, Terri Tabshey, Harold and Doris Tedford, Kenneth Tedford, Rose Miffit Tedford, J. Marshall and Helen Thomson, Marilyn Trick, Carl Trick, Bevery Perkins Tucker, Bob Twombly, Kathy Tyrrell, Ken Tyrrell Sr., Herb Van Guilder, and Stan Wasel.