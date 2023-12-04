Next Stage Arts Holiday Cookie Swap

PUTNEY, Vt. – Next Stage Arts, the heart of cultural expression in Putney, Vt., invites the community to embrace the spirit of giving and sharing at the Next Stage Holiday Cookie Swap. This delightful event, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 9, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill in Putney, promises to add a touch of sweetness to the holiday season.

The Next Stage Holiday Cookie Swap is not just a culinary exchange; it’s a chance for the community to come together and spread joy. Participants are encouraged to whip up their favorite cookie recipes and drop them off at Next Stage from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9. The event offers two options for participation: the “Little Elf” choice involves bringing two dozen cookies, while the “Big Elf” option calls for four dozen cookies.

The excitement continues in the afternoon, from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m., as participants return to pick up a thoughtfully curated assortment of cookies, creating a sweet surprise for each contributor. In the event of inclement weather, a snow day plan is in place for Sunday, with the same drop-off and pick-up times.

“We’re thrilled to host the Next Stage Holiday Cookie Swap as a joyful way to bring our community together during the holiday season,” said Keith Marks, executive director at Next Stage Arts. “It’s not just about cookies; it’s about sharing a moment of sweetness and connection with our neighbors.”

As part of Next Stage Arts’ commitment to community wellbeing, any extra cookies will be distributed to the community through Meals on Wheels, ensuring that the joy of the season extends to those who may need it most.

To participate in this heartwarming event, sign up at www.nextstagearts.org and join us in making the holiday season a little sweeter for everyone.