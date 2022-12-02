Miracle at Main + Mountain

LUDLOW, Vt. – Miracle, the adored Holiday pop-up bar, is opening at Main + Mountain in Ludlow, Vt.

Kicking off Nov. 25, through Dec. 31, Miracle on Main Street at Main + Mountain will feature a holiday oasis with over the top, kitschy, and festive décor and a themed cocktail menu with fan favorites such as “Christmapolitan,” “Christmas Carol Barrel,” “Snowball Old-Fashioned,” “Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r!,” “Jingle Balls Nog,” “Nice Shot,” and “Naughty Shot.” New this year is the “Santa’s Little Helper,” “Christmas Cricket,” “Holiday Spiked Chai,” and “Grandma Got Run Over By A T-Rex” cocktails.

At the end of this year’s season, Miracle will donate 10% of all proceeds from the sale of “Santa Pants,” “Christmas Carol Barrel,” and “Santa Heads” signature glassware to the Seva Foundation, a global nonprofit eye care organization that works with local communities around the world.