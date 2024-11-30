Londonderry Christmas Bazaar

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The annual Christmas Bazaar at Second Congregational Church of Londonderry will once again be held on the first Saturday of December, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., in the Church Friendship Room. There will be handmade wreaths to purchase, a delicious lunch served, a cookie walk, crafts and gift items to purchase, and much, much fun to be had. Come join us for a wonderful day to get into the Christmas spirit. Second Congregational Church is located at 2051 North Main Street (Vermont Route 11) in Londonderry, Vt. For more information, please call the church office at 802-824-6453.