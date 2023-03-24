Immanuel Episcopal Church Holy Week schedule

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Please join us for our Holy Week services beginning on Palm Sunday, April 2, at 10 a.m., either in person or via zoom. To access Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com.

Maundy Thursday service, April 6, begins at 6 p.m. in our chapel. We will move about the church proper to recreate the last supper that Jesus would have shared with his disciples. Moving to the outside churchyard, we briefly feel as they would have felt waiting in the garden for Jesus to be arrested. Lastly, we move into the sanctuary while the altar is stripped bare, leaving in darkness awaiting what is to come next on Good Friday.

Good Friday service, April 7, Stations of the Cross, begins at 6 p.m. in the sanctuary. We proceed thru the stations, taking time to pause at each with a brief reading. This powerful service leaves many speechless, not wanting to finish the last reading, knowing the outcome that is to be. Many ask not to be the one to have certain readings, leaving them in tears.

Easter Vigil is held on Saturday, April 8, at 6 p.m., to accommodate those who do not wish to rise early or stay up late. The service begins in our garden with the new flame of life, then moves into the chapel as we listen to the stories of our being. Each lesson is read by those present, passing along if they wish, under the light of our candlelit chapel. We will also bless the water of our baptism and share Eucharist, again, moving about the church proper.

Holy Easter service, April 9, begins at 10 a.m., in person, only in the sanctuary.

All are welcome at Immanuel Episcopal Church to participate and receive communion.

Eastertide Bible Study

During Eastertide Immanuel will be hosting a Bible study viewing the show, The Chosen, by the independent film studio, Angel Studios. The Chosen is an eight part series based on the life of Jesus. This bible study will begin with viewing part one, with discussion to follow. One recent review, “This show made me fall in love with Jesus again and feel in my spirit his abundant love” – Katrinna.

The bible study will be held for eight Tuesdays, starting April 11, at 6 p.m. in our chapel. Refreshments will be served, including popcorn.