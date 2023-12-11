“Home for the Holidays” at Bellows Falls Opera House

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Karla Bonoff and Livingston Taylor come “Home for the Holidays” with a seasonally-spiced concert at the Bellows Falls Opera House on Saturday, Dec. 16, that will remind you of what a wonderful time of year it is. Ray’s the Roof productions is partnering with Next Stage Arts, KOOL-FM, and Falcetti Pianos to bring this very special show to Bellows Falls.

Karla Bonoff, one of her generation’s great songwriters, and Livingston Taylor, entertainer extraordinaire, have joined forces for an unforgettable performance of song and joy, featuring seasonal classics including songs from Karla’s critically acclaimed Holiday album “Silent Night,” as well as some of their best-known songs.

Bonoff rocketed to fame in the late 1970s and 80s, writing hits for Bonnie Raitt, Wynona Judd, Lynn Anderson, and Linda Ronstadt, including the classic “Someone To Lay Down Beside Me.” Livingston Taylor has written songs for and toured with his brother James, artists such as Linda Ronstadt and Carly Simon, and, for the last twenty years, taught a course on stage performance at Berklee College of Music.

The stage is home for Karla and Livingston, who have always maintained busy annual touring schedules. Now they are excited to be back “home” in New England, playing for audiences with a performance that will be intimate, familiar, enthralling, and inspired by the essence of the season.

“These are quintessential performers,” says Ezra Veitch of Ray’s the Roof Productions. “Both are superb songwriters, and both really know how to connect with audiences. We are at work on our 2024 schedule, but this is a spectacular way to finish the 2023 season.”

The Bellows Falls Opera House is located at 7 Village Square, Bellows Falls, Vt. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., showtime is 7:30 p.m. Adult beverages will be provided by by PK’s Irish Pub. Tickets and information at www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com and at the door. For further questions or information about this concert, please call 802-387-0102.