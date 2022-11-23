BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. –The community is invited to a festive night of holiday themed songs, skits, fun, and frolic at the Holly Jolly Bellows Follies. An event for all ages with performances from the multi-talented Wild Goose Players, and a skit performed by the Rotary Club of Bellows Falls, to usher you into an unforgettable holiday season on Thursday, Dec. 1 at the Bellows Falls Opera House. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with showtime beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will be available at the front door and online at www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com. The Opera House concession stand will be open and serving light refreshments.

This performance is presented by the Wild Goose Players and the Bellows Falls Rotary. The Rotary unites people of action and problem solvers in local communities and around the world with one common goal to Do More Good. For more information about Rotary activities, find us on Facebook. For questions, or more information about the performance, please contact the Bellows Falls Rotary at 802-522-0363, or bfrotary@gmail.com.