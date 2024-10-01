Holiday wreaths to support Brownsville IDC

BROWNSVILLE, Vt. – The theme for this year’s Brownsville Independence Day Celebrations (IDC) was “Country Road, Take Me Home”. Well, the 2024 IDC days are a fond memory in our rear-view mirrors, and the December holidays are a bit down the road ahead. Yet, here is an opportunity to check off a gift or two while supporting the 2025 Independence Day Celebrations at the same time.

Back by popular demand, the Brownsville Independence Day Celebrations committee is, once again, offering fresh evergreen holiday wreaths and decorations as a fundraising effort for the 2025 IDC event. And, the prices, which include shipping to your doorstep or to that of your gift recipient, remain the same as last year.

Simply scan the QR code with this article, or go to www.giftitforward.com and use the Brownsville IDC code BROWNSVT001, to see the beautiful wreaths, swags, and tabletop centerpieces/trees available. You can now access products with this new flip booklet at

www.heyzine.com/flip-book/25f2e8ba69.html – page/1.

Place your order online for your home decor or for gifts for friends and family, and then check off any number of items on your holiday list. Online orders can be placed until Dec. 6. And you can pick your shipping date starting the week of Nov. 11.

The volunteers of the Brownsville IDC and everyone who enjoys this free two-day celebration appreciate your support, and wish you a spectacular autumn and holiday season.