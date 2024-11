BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Friends of the Rockingham Free Public Library extend an invitation to our community to our annual holiday party at Rockingham Library, 65 Westminster Street, on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. There will be snacks, holiday drinks, and raffle prizes. Music will be provided by holiday party favorites the Stringfield Springers to keep our toes tapping. Come join the fun. Celebrate the season of light at our local library.