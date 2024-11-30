Holiday crafts for adults at Wilder Memorial Library

WESTON, Vt. – Art teacher Casey Junker Bailey thinks it’s time for the adults to have some fun. Join her at the Wilder Memorial Library in Weston on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 11 a.m., for PapierCraft, a festive recycling of found materials for the holidays. Joyful banners, handsome medallions, stylish stars, and more will be made by upcycling vintage book pages, maps, and art prints. The program is free of charge, and Bailey will provide all the materials. For more information about this and other upcoming programs for children and adults, contact the library at wildermemoriallibrary.org.