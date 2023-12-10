Great Hall Handcrafters holiday tree

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Great Hall Handcrafters (GHH) decorated a holiday tree with their handmade ornaments. It is on display in the Great Hall at 100 River Street in Springfield, for people to enjoy as they pass through this entryway to their medical appointments.

The GHH come together on Thursdays in the Great Hall, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., to work on a variety of handcrafts. They share their passion for knitting, crocheting, basket weaving, quilting, embroidery, rug braiding, mini-book construction, diamond painting, and decoupage. The group enjoys visiting, encouraging, teaching, and learning from each other. They welcome newcomers who wish to share their passion for handcrafts of all types.