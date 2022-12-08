Gingerbread houses and Santa Claus at the “Christmas in Grafton” festival

GRAFTON, Vt. – Freshly cut Christmas trees, homemade crafts, and gingerbread houses were featured at “Christmas in Grafton,” an annual town event, held on Saturday, Dec. 3. In its sixth year, the festival gives residents and visitors a chance to kick off the winter holiday season and support local businesses and organizations benefiting the community.

Guests braved the wet December weather to purchase Christmas trees from the Grafton Fire and Rescue department, with proceeds going to support the Fire and Rescue Auxiliary Scholarship Fund. The Grafton Historical Society was selling wreaths, and in the town chapel, homemade soup, baked goods, and desserts were for sale, proceeds going toward the Grafton Community Church and Foodbank programs.

The Grafton Public Library hosted the “Gingerbread House Extravaganza,” with gingerbread houses on display around the library, each created by a local family, group, or resident. The participants could choose to take their creations home or donate them to a silent auction to benefit the library.

There were holiday gifts for cats and dogs available for purchase from Phinney’s Friends, a non-profit organization that helps lower income people care for their pets.

Santa Claus rode into town at 11:30 a.m., not on a sleigh, but on a Grafton Fire and Rescue ladder truck. Local shops like MKT: Grafton, who was host to Christmas cookie decorating, The Village Cheese Shop, and Mercantile were open for holiday gift shopping.

Grafton, Vt. is often referred to as the “quintessential Vermont town,” and all it takes is a drive down the charming Main Street to confirm that description. And Christmas in Grafton is a fun and friendly community gathering, and yearly holiday tradition.

Participants, volunteers, and residents remain hopeful that next year’s festival will see some sunshine.