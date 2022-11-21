Fun, food, and fine shopping at Weston’s Christmas Bazaar

WESTON, Vt. – If you have chosen to spend your Thanksgiving weekend amidst the tranquility and stark beauty of Vermont’s “Stick Season”, it doesn’t mean you don’t have access to a superior shopping experience. On Friday and Saturday, Nov. 25 and 26, Weston’s Christmas Bazaar will again take place at the Weston Playhouse. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and there is no admission charge. Now in its 41st year, the Weston Bazaar just keeps getting better, with more and more artisans the level of merchandise has evolved over the years from trinkets to treasures.

Over fifty vendors will be occupying booths on all three floors of the Weston Playhouse building for both days. Almost all are local or regional artisans with their skills on display. There’s lots of merchandise that is Christmas-related: gifts, including for yourself, decorations, and beautiful wreaths. Artisanal food vendors will offer everything from sausage and cheese to honey and jam to Christmas shortbread. Lots of winter clothing items. Fine Vermont woodenware, artwork, and jewelry as well. New this year, there will be health and wellness products. Let a restorative chair massage revive you. It’s the gift shopping equivalent of “Farm to Table” in a delightful Vermont village.

There’s a raffle with a Shopping Spree at the Vermont Country Store, a “Grab Bag” to which all our vendors contribute and a beautiful painting to be won. Raffle proceeds and all vendor booth rentals go to preserve and enhance the Weston Playhouse.

Lunch will be available from Junior’s popular food truck. Hot foods and hand-helds will be on the menu.

Black Friday? Make it Green (Mountain) Friday and come to the Weston Christmas Bazaar. You’ll find the Playhouse on the west side of Route 100 in the center of Weston Village.