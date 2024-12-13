Free holiday movies at Paramount Theater

RUTLAND, Vt. – Announcing four free holiday movies at The Paramount Theatre, located at 30 Center Street in Rutland, Vt. Enjoy the breathtaking 4K resolution on our brand-new laser-powered projector, complemented by incredible surround sound. No tickets needed – just come and experience the charm of The Paramount Theatre. This family-friendly event is made possible by Rutland Regional Medical Center.

The movies that will play this holiday season are: “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” on Dec. 20, at 7 p.m.; “The Polar Express,” on Dec. 21, at 2 p.m.; “A Christmas Story,” on Dec. 21, at 7 p.m.; and “It’s a Wonderful Life,” on Dec. 22, at 2 p.m.

For a complete movie listing and more information, visit www.paramountvt.org/events-calendar/category/big-screen-2.