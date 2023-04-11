Early Easter at Ludlow Community Center

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Easter bunny hopped through early this year, as the Ludlow Recreation Department hosted an Easter egg hunt at the Ludlow Community Center on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Hundreds of toy eggs were hidden on the premises, containing candy and prize slips that could be redeemed for fun toys the recreation director had on hand for the eager egg hunters. Spring colors were everywhere, as dozens of kids searched the center for the pastel eggs while their families watched. Also included was a guess the number game table with 13 jars, each filled with various candies for guests to write their guesses down.

Despite the rainy weather moving the event indoors (in years past it has been hosted on the playground behind the elementary school), the early Easter extravaganza was a lovely success. Thank you to Nick Miele and his recreation department for providing a fun family activity. With spring in the air, families can also register for youth baseball on the Ludlow Recreation webpage, www.ludlowvtparksandrec.com.